It’s all change in the Champions League next season, as UEFA attempt to introduce a few changes to make the competition more exciting for its participants and the watching public.

Whether in actuality that proves to be the case will only be seen after it gets underway again in a few months time.

No European luck for Newcastle

After dipping their toes back in the premier European competition again for the first time in more than two decades, Newcastle may have been hopeful of getting in via the back door for next season, but situations have conspired against them.

So much so that the Magpies won’t even be in Europe at all next season, after Man United’s incredible FA Cup win meant that they entered the Europa League, Chelsea were therefore demoted to the Conference League and Newcastle lost out altogether.

The Shields Gazette report on Italy and Germany being handed an extra Champions League place each because of their coefficient status, whilst another would be awarded to an extra club via the champions path of qualifying.

England missed out on the extra place because of Man United and Newcastle both being dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage, and Aston Villa not managing to win the Conference League.