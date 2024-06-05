Manchester United are considering two alternatives if they can’t land Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite this summer according to reports.

It’s set to be a busy summer at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils still haven’t taken a decision on the future of Erik ten Hag, but are seemingly pushing ahead with their transfer plans.

Despite winning the FA Cup, United endued a difficult season which saw them finish eighth and miss out on Champions League qualification.

United eye Branthwaite alternatives

United are set to strengthen defensively following the departure of Raphael Varane and are believed to be on the lookout for a starting quality centre back.

Branthwaite is thought to be United’s top target and reports claim Everton would want in the region of £60-£70m for his services.

If a move for Branthwaite doesn’t work out journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are considering two alternative targets.

“Alternative options being considered are pretty vast, and they could end up signing two centre-backs,” Jones said.

“From within the Premier League the two main players of interest are believed to be Max Kilman of Wolves and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace.

“Of the two, Kilman would be slightly cheaper at around £50million, though Wolves would not want to lose him.”

Kilman appeared in every Premier League game for Wolves last season whilst Guehi could start for England at the Euros given doubts over Maguire’s fitness.

It’s not just defensively where United are looking to strengthen and they have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, whilst they are believed to want a striker to take the goal scoring burden off Rasmus Hojlund.

This summer marks the first window since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos assumed control of footballing matters at Old Trafford, and it will be interesting to see how much they are prepared to invest in the squad.