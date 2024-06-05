Video: Sergio Aguero involved in heated altercation during first game back playing in Manchester City shirt since retirement

Former Manchester City and Barcelona star Sergio Aguero was involved in a heated altercation during a game at The Soccer Tournament on Wednesday.

Aguero returned to playing football in a Manchester City shirt for the first time since retiring in 2021 due to a heart condition. Aguero FC took on Say Word FC in the 7v7 tournament.

During the game, Aguero was on the receiving end of a strong tackle from the opponent. The tackle left Aguero fuming, and he appeared to exchange tense words with his opponent as the pair squared up.

The situation escalated quickly, with one of Aguero’s teammates pushing the opponent he was clashing with.

The goalkeeper of Say Word FC intervened to separate the players, preventing the situation from getting out of hand.

Aguero continued to play but failed to score as his team lost 6-3.

Watch the incident below: