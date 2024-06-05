Watch: Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen scores stunning winner for Denmark from 25 yards out

During the international friendly between Denmark and Sweden, Denmark’s captain Christian Eriksen emerged as the hero, securing a dramatic 2-1 victory with a spectacular goal in the 86th minute.

Eriksen’s moment of brilliance came from a cleverly executed set piece. He initiated the play by playing the ball short to Morten Hjulmand, who quickly returned it to him.

Taking advantage of the space created, Eriksen skillfully dribbled past a defender before unleashing a stunning shot from nearly 25 yards out.

The strike left Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen rooted to the spot as the ball soared into the back of the net.

The win provides a timely boost for Denmark as they prepare for the upcoming European Championship, with Eriksen poised to play a pivotal role in their campaign.

 

