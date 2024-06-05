West Ham United might finally get their chance to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri this summer. The Hammers have been long-term admirers of the 27-year-old Moroccan, having previously failed in two attempts to secure his signature.

However, recent reports from Spanish publication AS indicate that Sevilla are open to selling En-Nesyri, and West Ham United are among several clubs showing interest.

En-Nesyri has established himself as Sevilla’s most prized asset, and the Spanish club has set a substantial £25 million price tag on the striker. Since joining from CD Leganes in January 2020 for a fee exceeding €20 million, he has proven to be a valuable acquisition, netting 73 goals and providing seven assists in 196 appearances.

During his tenure, he has helped Sevilla win two Europa League titles, highlighting his importance to the team.

One significant factor that could influence the transfer is the presence of Julen Lopetegui, who managed En-Nesyri at Sevilla and significantly contributed to his development, particularly during the 2020/21 season. That year, En-Nesyri achieved his best-ever La Liga return, scoring 18 league goals in 38 games.

Lopetegui’s familiarity with En-Nesyri’s strengths and potential could be pivotal in West Ham United’s pursuit of the striker.

Youssef En-Nesyri wanted by Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

The Hammers are not alone in their interest. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also reportedly keen on En-Nesyri, meaning the Hammers must act swiftly to secure the deal. Tottenham, in particular, have intensified their efforts to sign the Moroccan striker, with reports from Carrusel Deportivo suggesting that they are prepared to meet the €30 million asking price.

Given Tottenham’s pressing need for a reliable goalscorer, En-Nesyri could be an ideal addition to their squad.

Sevilla’s financial situation plays a crucial role in this potential transfer. The club are keen to balance their books and aim to finalise the sale of En-Nesyri before the end of June. This urgency aligns with West Ham United’s strategy to complete their summer signings early, providing a timely opportunity for the Hammers to reinforce their attacking options.