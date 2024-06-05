€12m-rated World Cup winner linked with Liverpool open to Premier League move

It’s not often a World Cup winner becomes available for purchase, let alone for as little as €12m, but that’s the tantalising prospect facing interested Premier League clubs, particularly Liverpool who were interested in Paulo Dybala’s services a couple of years ago.

According to Sport Italia (h/t Metro), the Reds opened talks to sign the player on a free transfer in 2022, but nothing ever came of it.

Now Sky Sports note that the 30-year-old is open to making a move to the Premier League, and his release clause is set at just €12m/£10.2m.

Paulo Dybala open to Premier League move

Valid until the end of July, interested parties need to get in quick if they want to tempt the Argentinian to make the leap and experience a new adventure.

As the Liverpool ECHO note, Dybala has lost none of the brilliance that would make him a welcome addition for Arne Slot’s side or anyone else.

The outlet detail his 16 goals and 10 assists last season for Roma which, considering he isn’t the main striker at the club, are more than reasonable numbers.

Whether Liverpool now feel that Dybala is the right type of player to fit into the squad that Arne Slot will be building is a moot point at this stage, but the Reds must surely contemplate taking on a player with such experience at the top level and for the price quoted.

Were they to pass up the opportunity, there’ll surely be no shortage of takers for the player’s services.

With Roma also likely to lose Romelu Lukaku this summer, former Inter manager, Antonio Conte, apparently keen on taking him to Napoli, the Giallorossi’s front line could look markedly different at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.