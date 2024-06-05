Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has given Arsenal some hope of potentially still being able to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer, despite Joao Neves also being linked as an alternative.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano played down the idea that Zubimendi’s future was already decided, amid reports that the Spain international is not keen on a move away from La Liga.

Romano seems convinced Zubimendi’s future is still open, and pointed to his €60million release clause, which is half the price of another name being linked with the Gunners – Benfica’s Joao Neves.

Neves looks a hugely exciting young talent, but the Portugal international would cost €120m, according to Romano, even if he has been monitored by Arsenal and other top clubs in recent times.

Zubimendi looks ideal for Mikel Arteta’s style of play, however, so Gooners will surely be pleased with this latest update on the 25-year-old’s future.

Zubimendi transfer hope for Arsenal, but what about those Neves links?

“We keep hearing a lot of stories about Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked several times mostly with Arsenal and Barcelona, while some outlets are now stating that he is unlikely to leave Real Sociedad as he is happy and settled in his hometown and not looking to leave the Basque region,” Romano said.

“However, my understanding remains is that this is not decided yet. Zubimendi’s future, his decision, is still not clear yet – it remains an open situation, and he has a €60m release clause.

“Joao Neves has been mentioned as a possible alternative for Arsenal in midfield. My information there remains that Neves has been scouted by Arsenal, Man United, Man City… all clubs interested but nothing is advanced at this stage, while it’s also important to remember that Neves’ price tag is double compared to Zubimendi as his release clause at Benfica is €120m.”