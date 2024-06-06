27-year-old destroyer now thinking about playing for Leicester next season

Wilfred Ndidi is currently in a state of deliberation regarding his future with Leicester City, as he considers a contract renewal offer from the club.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month, and he has yet to commit to an extension, according to a report by Sport. This hesitation stems from Ndidi’s interest in exploring potential opportunities that might present a more attractive proposition than remaining with the Foxes.

One of the most enticing prospects for Ndidi is a potential move to Barcelona. The Catalan giants are reportedly interested in the Nigerian international, which could explain his delay in signing a new deal with Leicester City.

The lure of playing for one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs is understandably a significant factor in his decision-making process. Should Barcelona make a concrete offer, it could sway Ndidi to leave the Premier League for La Liga.

Adding to the uncertainty around Ndidi’s future is the recent departure of Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca leaving Leicester City has shaken up their transfer plans

Maresca’s exit has thrown the club’s summer transfer plans into disarray. Before his departure, Maresca had conducted several planning meetings with head of recruitment Martyn Glover and director of football Jon Rudkin to strategise for the upcoming Premier League season, which is expected to be a tough fight for survival following their promotion.

Maresca’s move has left a void at Leicester City, halting progress on their transfer dealings and squad preparations. The incoming manager will need to reassess the plans and possibly redirect the club’s transfer strategy. This uncertainty could impact players like Ndidi, who are weighing their options and evaluating their future at the club.

This period of transition could potentially influence Ndidi’s decision, as he waits to see how the club’s managerial changes unfold and what the new leadership’s vision for the team will be.