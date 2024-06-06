Exclusive: Arne Slot connection to trump Tottenham in race for highly-rated €25m right-back

It’s fair to say that all eyes are going to be on Arne Slot when Liverpool kick their first ball in earnest at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dutchman has the toughest of assignments in terms of being the man to follow Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout, but if he can hit the ground running whilst hitting all of the right notes in interviews and press conferences, he can quickly make the position his own.

There’ll never be another Klopp, and the Liverpool faithful will do well to remember that if the chips are down at any point over the next 12-18 months.

Slot’s Feyenoord connection could help Liverpool land defender

Aside from results, he’ll likely be judged on the quality of his signings, and according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of his summer plans, Feyenoord’s 23-year-old Dutch right-back, Lutsharel Geertruida, is being targeted.

Tottenham are also known to be interested but the connection that Slot has with the Dutch giants should, theoretically, put the Reds in the box seat.

Liverpool are ready to make their move now in fact, whilst Tottenham, who are planning to sell Emerson Royal to AC Milan, will have to wait for that deal to complete before they can acquire the defender.

The Eredivisie giants have set a price tag of around the €20m/€25m for their player, who is apparently keen for a new experience in the Premier League.

It’s also worth mentioning that there are many clubs from Serie A and the Bundesliga as well as the Premier League that are giving priority to the transfer of the youngster.

Landing Geertruida ahead of his rivals will be the first real test of the pull that Slot will have in his new role, and may author how the rest of the transfer market goes.