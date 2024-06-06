It’s shaping up to be the most interesting of summers for West Ham United, with rumours of deals left, right and centre as the Julen Lopetegui era begins.

The Spaniard might get some say in certain targets, however, it’s technical director, Tim Steidten, that will be calling all the shots in the transfer market.

With the club believed to have almost secured the talents of 18-year-old Brazilian wonder kid, Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, rumours suggest that the club’s business in the region won’t end there.

West Ham to land another Brazilian

Indeed, they were thought to be close to landing Fabricio Bruno until the deal collapsed over personal terms.

Had it gone through as planned, it’s doubtful that the East London outfit would even be willing to run the rule over Vitao, but the opportunity has presented itself.

Key to the deal getting over the line is the influence of Arsenal supporting (Sky Sports) super agent Kia Joorabchian.

According to Revista Colorada, because of Joorabchian’s knowledge of the South American market and the various complexities expected in this deal, he has taken charge of proceedings on behalf of the Hammers.

Vitao’s current club, Internacional, are believed to want in the region of €12m, with the Irons having offered €8m at this stage.

If Joorabchian’s negotiating skills help to bridge that gap, then there’s every chance that West Ham will land the defender ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Strong, physical and athletic, Vitor Eduardo da Silva Matos – to give him his full name – is also wanted by Villarreal and Real Betis, though it seems the Premier League outfit remain in the box seat.

Supporters of the club will certainly be delighted that they appear to be getting their transfer business done early, rather than leaving it until the last minute as they did before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.