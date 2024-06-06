While Arsenal have shown interest in Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko, any deal for the RB Leipzig player is still some way off, even though he plans to decide his future before the European Championships. In addition, the Gunners are not prioritising a move for Sesko.

Arsenal’s summer transfer priority remains firmly fixed on securing a central midfielder, despite earlier speculation about the potential signing of a centre-forward, according to football.london.

Sesko, who has caught the eye with an impressive second half of the season, is under contract with RB Leipzig. The German club have already made a contract offer to the 21-year-old, whose current deal includes a release clause of £55.6 million that expires on June 30.

Arsenal’s appreciation for Sesko stems from his technical skills and finishing abilities, which have been prominently displayed in the Bundesliga. He has scored 14 Bundesliga goals in a total of 17 starts in the season that has just finished.

Arsenal’s priority in the summer transfer window is strengthening their midfield

However, Arsenal’s main focus this summer is on strengthening their central midfield, per football.london,a move that should not come as a surprise given the team’s ongoing struggles with injuries, particularly to Thomas Partey. The midfield’s inconsistency has been a significant issue, with Partey’s frequent absences leaving the team vulnerable.

In addition to Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund have also shown strong interest in Sesko. According to Bild, Dortmund view Sesko as their ‘dream’ striker target for the upcoming summer transfer window.