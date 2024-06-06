Exclusive: Arsenal target not a ‘Plan B’ and will be “really expensive” says Romano

If there’s one area where Arsenal could strengthen significantly this summer, it’s in the striking department.

With the greatest of respect to Gabriel Jesus and to a lesser extent, Kai Havertz, they need a killer in the box with a real eye for goal.

Someone that’s a guarantee of goals across a campaign. A player such as Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, who plundered 40 goals for his club in 2023/24 and provided 12 assists per WhoScored.

Viktor Gyokeres will be expensive for Arsenal

The Sporting hit-man has long been linked with the Gunners, including by The Standard, and he has remained coy on his future when questioned.

At 26 years of age, he’s also just coming into that period in his career where he should be reaching his peak.

That alone should make him an attractive proposition for interested parties, however, the issue might well be his price.

“Things have been quiet for a while regarding Viktor Gyokeres, but that’s because he isn’t a ‘Plan B’ for anyone, he’ll be a first choice – but he’s really expensive,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“His release clause is €100m so all the clubs are waiting to understand what happens on the strikers market, and maybe if Sporting can accept a different structure for the deal.

“I’m sure it’s still one to watch for the next weeks, but it’s early now.”

Although it is a little steep, the Gunners have shown recently that they won’t baulk at paying a high price for players if they believe they’re worth it.

The best example of that would be the £100m spent on Declan Rice, who turned out to be a massive success at the Emirates Stadium.

It would seem that the board of the club are still more than willing to back their manager, despite them again losing out on the Premier League title to Man City.

The lack of a true finisher, however, is enough of an argument from Mikel Arteta’s point of view as to why Arsenal just fell short again.