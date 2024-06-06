Aston Villa is a potential destination for Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer as the Englishman could be sold to help the Serie A giants raise funds.

The Italian outfit have to raise €10m from player sales before the end of June as they need to balance the books.

A quick way of doing that would be to sell Abraham but with Romelu Lukaku also set to leave Rome this summer, that will leave the club short of forward options.

According to Italian journalist Marco Conteiro, Aston Villa could be Abraham’s next destination as Unai Emery looks for support for Ollie Watkins.

The England striker has been crucial to Villa’s success this season and with the Birmingham club returning to the Champions League next season, they will need quality support in case anything happens to the England star.

Tammy Abraham could return to Aston Villa

Abraham moved to Roma in 2021 and overall has done well in Serie A. The striker spent most of this season on the sidelines with an ACL injury, which allowed him to play only eight Serie A matches.

The Englishman is likely to be open to a return to the Premier League and to Aston Villa, where he spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan. The 26-year-old was a big hit at Villa Park, scoring 25 goals across 38 games in the Championship.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League club make a move for Abraham this summer as Roma seem open to parting ways with the striker.