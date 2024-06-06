Manchester City are now very likely to see Julian Alvarez depart the club during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a recent report by Hernan Castillo.

The Argentine forward, who joined Manchester City from River Plate in the summer of 2022, has made a significant impact during his time at the club, contributing to their historic Treble-winning campaign in his first season.

Alvarez’s versatility and talent have not gone unnoticed, but his desire for more consistent playing time has led to speculation about his future.

Despite an impressive tally of 19 goals and 13 assists, Alvarez has often found himself behind Erling Haaland and Phil Foden in Pep Guardiola’s attacking pecking order. This limited game-time has reportedly fueled Alvarez’s openness to a move, particularly to La Liga, where Barcelona have emerged as known admirers of the Argentine international.

Barcelona’s interest in Alvarez, per El Chiringuito, aligns with their ongoing search for attacking reinforcements. Although star striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to continue leading the line, uncertainty surrounding the future of Vitor Roque has prompted the Catalan giants to explore additional options.

Julian Alvarez is a target of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid

Alvarez’s versatility and proven goal-scoring ability make him an attractive target for Barcelona as they aim to bolster their forward line.

In addition to Barcelona, other European heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are also monitoring Alvarez’s situation. However, it is believed that Manchester City would be willing to part ways with the forward if a transfer fee of £80 million is offered.

Alvarez’s openness to playing in La Liga presents a significant market opportunity for Barcelona. The Argentine’s desire for regular first-team football and his admiration for Spanish football could pave the way for a move to the Camp Nou.

With Barcelona’s need for attacking depth and Alvarez’s proven track record, a transfer could benefit both parties.