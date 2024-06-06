In a surprising development, former Everton chief Keith Wyness has suggested that Newcastle United might part ways with their star right-back, Kieran Trippier, this summer, he told Football Insider.

Wyness, who served as CEO at Goodison Park from 2004 to 2009 and currently runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs, believes that the time is ripe for Newcastle United to “grow and build for the future” by acquiring a younger replacement for the seasoned defender.

Trippier, who will turn 34 later this year, has been a pivotal figure for Newcastle since his arrival in January 2022. He was one of the first marquee signings under the club’s new Saudi-backed ownership and is currently under contract until June 2025.

His experience and leadership have been instrumental in solidifying Newcastle’s defence and contributing to their resurgence in the Premier League.

However, Wyness’ comments have sparked speculation about Trippier’s future at St James’ Park. The notion of selling the veteran right-back aligns with a potential strategy to inject younger talent into the squad, ensuring long-term success and sustainability.

Wyness’ statement underlines the importance of evolving team dynamics and planning for the future, even if it means making difficult decisions regarding established players.

“Newcastle should consider growing and building for the future by bringing in a younger replacement for Trippier,” Wyness asserted. His remarks hint at a broader trend in modern football where clubs must balance immediate performance with long-term strategic planning.

Could Newcastle United cash in on Kieran Trippier this summer?

Previous reports from Sky in Germany, back in January, suggested that Newcastle United is demanding a transfer fee in the region of £11m-£12m for Trippier. The right-back has reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich, a club known for their strategic signings and bolstering their squad with experienced players who can make an immediate impact.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the future of Kieran Trippier at Newcastle United will be closely watched. Whether the club decides to cash in on their star defender or retain his services for the remaining duration of his contract, who knows.