Lots of interest in Xavi Simons already

There continues to be lots of noise around Paris Saint-Germain’s brilliant young midfielder, Xavi Simons, including new reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.

Guys, there’s no update yet and the player will decide what he wants to do after the Euros, it will take time.

Bayern want him it’s true, RB Leipzig too, and there are Premier League clubs also interested. Xavi Simons is open to going on loan, it’s something really concrete and I expect that to happen.

It’s important to note that PSG have no plans to sell him on a permanent deal.

Chelsea clear on Conor Gallagher position

At the moment, the Conor Gallagher situation has gone completely quiet because he is still really focused on Chelsea. Conor is not desperate to leave Chelsea. He loves the club so he would be more than happy to stay and fight for them as he’s always, always showing.

But at the same time, there is interest from Aston Villa and there is interest from Tottenham. They already wanted Conor Gallagher one year ago and were considering him as a top target, but then Chelsea decided against selling him last summer.

Now the situation is really open again around Conor Gallagher because Villa’s interest is total. Chelsea’s position is clear. They want more than £50m for Conor because they see him as a really important player.

That’s why we have to see if these clubs will really start talks around that amount of money, and it makes life difficult for other clubs, for example, Atlético Madrid.

They appreciate the player, but I don’t see Atlético Madrid paying a €60m fee for a midfielder unless something crazy happens in terms of outgoings or Financial Fair Play.

So, this is the current situation around the player, for sure, one to watch in this summer transfer window.

Man United could move for Milos Kerkez

I wanted to mention Milos Kerkez, a very good talent and one of the most interesting left-backs around Europe. He’s doing very well after a fantastic season and making a great impact in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

We already said in February, in March, that Man United were looking at left backs, and Milos Kerkez is one of the players they appreciate for that position. He’s not the only one, but is one of the options they are discussing internally and could be a solution for the summer transfer window. Also, Chelsea have scouted him, but at the moment there’s no direct contact. Let me say that Bournemouth would ask for big, big money. They consider him a top player so it’s not going to be an easy deal. It’s going to be one to watch, for sure, because it’s a market where left backs are really, really requested. Plenty of interest around Europe, clubs waiting to see what happens, for example with Alphonso Davis and many other similar cases. What next for Man City’s Julian Alvarez? In terms of interesting cases, keep a close eye also on the situation of Julian Alvarez. There were many rumours in the recent days, especially about Atlético Madrid. Let me clarify one thing, guys, the message I’m getting as of today, and I can guarantee it will be the same for the entire transfer window, but as of today, is that Manchester City are not considering any loan for Julian Alvarez. This is the point.