Chelsea consider move for Premier League striker who scored 7 league goals last season

The Daily Mail claims that Chelsea are keeping an eye on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a potential striker target this summer.

Calvert-Lewin is being watched by Chelsea as an alternative for Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, who took over for Mauricio Pochettino after leading Leicester into the Premier League, the Blues are trying to bolster their squad.

Chelsea are particularly searching the market to sign a new striker in the summer.

They have faced issues scoring goals and they are looking to add to their striker depth, having already got the services of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku at the club.

Everton have started contract negotiations because they want to hang on to their star striker.

At 27, Calvert-Lewin, who last signed an extension with the Merseyside team in 2020, is about to reach the penultimate year of his contract.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, who has drawn interest from Manchester United and Arsenal as well, has been strongly linked to the Blues.

Calvert-Lewin’s transfer rumours will continue until the Toffees are able to bind him to a new contract, which would help settle the uncertainty over his future.

The report mentions that Chelsea are looking to sell some players to generate funds for their transfer business.

Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher are all expected to be sold by the Blues in the transfer window.

New manager Maresca will be hoping to get the backing from the club to bring the players of his choice to Stamford Bridge.

However, it remains to be seen if Calvert-Lewin is the player Maresca wants.

Chelsea should stay away from Calvert-Lewin

The English striker has scored a combined 12 goals in the top flight in last two seasons, which does not portray an encouraging picture for the attacker.

He has suffered fitness issues in his career, although the player made 38 appearances for Sean Dyche’s team last season, showing he has moved past those injury concerns.

With strikers like Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney available in the market right now, the Blues should make a move for one of them instead of going for Calvert-Lewin.