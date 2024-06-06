Representatives of Chelsea star deny 29-year-old will join Jose Mourinho in Turkey

Jose Mourinho was confirmed as the new manager of Fenerbahce over the last week but the Portuguese coach will not be joined at the Turkish giants by Chelsea star Raheem Sterling.

The English winger’s team have denied any contact with Fenerbahce as the 29-year-old has no interest in moving to Turkey this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist has stated that no talks have taken place over a potential move, however, Sterling’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Chelsea have to sell players before June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, with the Englishman one of several players on the London side’s transfer list.

The former Man City star did not have a huge role at Chelsea last season as Mauricio Pochettino opted for others to start on the Blues left wing. Sterling featured in 43 games for the West London side, but was not a regular starter throughout 2024.

A move would be best for the 29-year-old ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the young stars will once again be given priority given their importance to Chelsea’s future.

Chelsea exit is the best move for Raheem Sterling

Sterling has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2027 but with the winger turning 30 at the end of 2024, he will want to spend the last few years of his career playing regularly.

The Englishman will not be guaranteed that at Chelsea if he stays, with the fact that he is up for sale being the prime evidence.

The 29-year-old should leave the London club this summer in search of an exciting project as there are plenty of clubs across Europe that would love to have the former Man City star in their squad. It remains to be seen who makes an official move for the Chelsea star as the Blues will not allow him to depart cheaply.