Salford City announced the permanent signing of West Ham United’s Dan Chesters.

The 22-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the Ammies, having originally joined the team on loan in February.

Chesters spent time on loan at Colchester United during the 2022–2023 season in addition to making two appearances with the Hammers’ first team squad.

He comes at Peninsula Stadium on a free transfer and has committed to a two-year contract.

“I cannot wait to get back with the lads for pre-season and meet up with everyone again,” Chesters told the club website.

“We want to start pushing on and winning loads of games and racking up the points this season – for me the main objective is to have a really good season, contribute with goals and to play well, taking players on and helping the team meet its aims of getting promoted.”

Chesters could hardly have been on Julen Lopetegui’s long-term plans at West Ham.

Moving away from the London Stadium was therefore most likely the smartest course of action for all parties.

West Ham United will be busy in the transfer window

The Hammers are set to go through a major squad overhaul this summer under Lopetegui.

The east Londoners are looking to build on their top half finish last season by backing the manager to make changes to the squad this summer.

A number of players are likely to leave the club with Lopetegui eyeing to strengthen the team’s attack and defense.