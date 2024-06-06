Crystal Palace are considering selling Odsonne Edouard during the summer transfer window as the Eagles look to bring in new stars ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Fans of the East London club will be looking forward to the new season following their impressive run of form towards the end of this term.

The Eagles have improved massively under the guidance of Oliver Glasner and the Austrian coach will be looking to make key additions to his squad to help take the Premier League club forward next season.

Like many top-flight English clubs, Palace need to sell some players in order to fund signings this summer and according to a report from South London Press, Odsonne Edouard is an option having fallen down the pecking order at Selhurst Park.

The report states that the Premier League club will accept a free in the region of £20m for the 26-year-old, which would see Crystal Palace gain £6m in profit having signed the forward from Celtic as part of a £16m deal back in 2021.

Crystal Palace will need to replace Odsonne Edouard

Should Edouard leave Crystal Palace over the coming weeks, he will do so having featured in 101 matches for the Eagles, scoring 21 goals along the way. However, with Jean-Philippe Mateta emerging as the main man at Selhurst Park, it is hard to see the former Celtic star earning a starting spot in Glasner’s team.

If Palace do sell Edouard, they will need a replacement to back up Mateta.

The Premier League side will likely go down the route of an up-and-coming talent as they will want to spend their money strengthening other areas of the pitch.