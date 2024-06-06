“I wouldn’t rule out…” – Pundit claims David De Gea would be “turned on” by a move to Celtic

With Joe Hart retiring, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is on the hunt for a new number one goalkeeper. Former Celtic player Andy Walker has suggested that David De Gea could be an ideal fit for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, as transcribed by Daily Record, Walker highlighted the appeal of Celtic’s Champions League participation as a major attraction for potential signings.

David De Gea, once a stalwart at Manchester United, has been without a club for a year following his departure from Old Trafford. During this hiatus, he has maintained his fitness by training with English non-league side Altrincham. Despite receiving lucrative offers, de Gea has yet to commit to a new team, sparking speculation about his future.

Walker believes that Celtic could offer De Gea a compelling opportunity. “He is still out of contract and the great thing about Celtic just now is they can offer any player the Champions League. That is a turn on for a lot of players,” Walker said. The allure of competing in Europe’s premier club competition could be a decisive factor in attracting the Spanish goalkeeper to Glasgow.

While De Gea has earned substantial sums throughout his career, his current free-agent status could be beneficial for both parties. Walker emphasised the potential impact of such a high-profile signing, noting, “I wouldn’t rule out a big signing for Celtic – someone that has got a name, like De Gea who has a name that would excite people.”

David De Gea is being linked with a move to Al Nassr

The 33-year-old goalkeeper’s situation has been the subject of much speculation, with rumours linking him to Al Nassr since August 2023. However, no concrete developments have materialised, per Fabrizio Romano. The uncertainty surrounding De Gea’s next move is not uncommon for goalkeepers, as their market dynamics differ from those of outfield players.

As Rodgers continues his search for a replacement for Hart, De Gea’s experience and pedigree would make him a tantalising prospect. A move to Celtic could rejuvenate his career while providing the club with a seasoned, high-caliber goalkeeper capable of performing on the biggest stages. But whether this move is even remotely realistic only time could possibly tell.