Dele Alli could be handed another chance despite Everton contract expiring

The future of midfielder Dele Alli is still uncertain as his contract at Everton is about to expire soon.

The midfielder has endured a difficult time on and off the pitch and it still remains to be seen which club he will represent next season.

The former Tottenham midfielder’s contract at Goodison Park is about to expire and Everton have still not confirmed their intentions regarding the 28-year-old.

After leaving Tottenham for Everton in January 2022, the midfielder has struggled to find his old form again.

Alli has played in just 13 games throughout his two and a half years at Everton.

The Englishman struggled at Besiktas last season, spending the whole campaign away from Merseyside.

The Toffees are eager to give Alli another look during preseason as he gets closer to making his come back from injury, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old, who has been recovering from a chronic groin injury while away from Merseyside, has persisted in his rigorous rehabilitation program.

And in spite of his contract ending, he will have the opportunity to complete his rehabilitation at Goodison Park.

If Everton hand the midfielder a new deal at the club, they will have to pay an amount to Tottenham.

Alli told Sky Sports that he is doing well and targeting a return to football soon.

He said: “I know my level as a player, I know where I can get to and how good I can be when my head is in the right place. I’m feeling good. Obviously, I’m disappointed with the injury but I’m excited to get playing again. It’s hard for me to even watch football. It’s been tough these last eight months.”

Everton can hand Alli another lifeline

The midfielder will be hoping to get his career back on track, whether at Everton or at another club.

Alli is targeting a return to the England team for the 2026 World Cup, as he has stated in his interview.

The former Tottenham midfielder will be hoping to find his old form which made him one of the best players in the Premier League.