England squad left stunned by Jack Grealish omission, senior player spoke to Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate named his 26-man England squad for Euro 2024 on Thursday and it came as a big shock to see the Three Lions boss exclude Man City’s Jack Grealish.

The 53-year-old had to cut his squad down from 33 players to 26 before Friday’s deadline and the Three Lions boss made some big calls. James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah were the names cut by Southgate.

The England squad are believed to be stunned by the Man City star’s omission as the winger featured and grabbed an assist during Monday night’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to The Telegraph’s Matt Law, Grealish’s exclusion from England’s Euro 2024 squad is the one that surprised the camp the most, with one senior player even going to speak to Gareth Southgate directly to talk about why the Man City star was not selected.

The 28-year-old is believed to be devasted about not going to Germany with his country this summer, but does he deserve to?

Did Man City’s Jack Grealish deserve to go to the Euros with England?

This season has been a tough one for Grealish as the winger has been out of form with Man City. The 28-year-old featured in 36 games for the Premier League champions during the current campaign, scoring only three goals alongside three assists.

This is a very low output for a winger in a team that creates as much as Man City. The Englishman’s performances saw him lose his spot on the left wing to Jeremy Doku for most of the season before Phil Foden took over towards the business end of the campaign.

Grealish is an experienced player and is a great personality to have around the squad, but going off of his performances this term, other players deserve a spot on the plane to Germany over the Man City star.