In a decision that has sparked significant discussion among England fans and pundits alike, Gareth Southgate has explained his decision for leaving Manchester City star Jack Grealish out of England’s squad for Euro 2024.

Southgate’s final 26-man squad was confirmed ahead of the Three Lions’ final warm-up game against Iceland at Wembley on Friday, trimming down from an initial list of 33 players.

Among the notable absentees from the squad is Jack Grealish, who, despite struggling with fitness and form under Pep Guardiola last season, was widely anticipated to be part of the team heading to Germany. Addressing the media after the squad announcement, Southgate shed light on the difficult decision.

“As I said, the players took the news respectfully,” Southgate began. “Of course, players believe they should be in, and that’s why they are top players; they have self-belief and that mindset. But the fact is we have players who have been playing extremely well all season in the league, and we just feel other players have had stronger seasons, particularly in the last six months or so,” he told the Mirror.

The decision reflects a broader strategy of ensuring that the squad is comprised of players who are in peak condition and can contribute effectively to the team’s efforts in the tournament.

Gareth Southgate has left out several big names for his final England squad

Grealish is not the only high-profile name left out. Tottenham’s James Maddison, another forward-thinking player, also misses out on the squad. Maddison’s exclusion, like Grealish’s, is rooted in Southgate’s assessment of other players’ recent performances and overall contributions.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Burnley’s James Trafford are also notable omissions. However, the biggest surprise among the seven players cut from the provisional squad is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. The young centre-back has had a stellar season with the Merseyside club, leading many to expect his inclusion, especially considering that defense is often seen as the weakest area in the England team.

As the Three Lions prepare for their final preparations against Iceland, the focus will now shift to uniting the selected squad and ensuring they are ready to make a strong impression in Germany.