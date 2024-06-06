“I expect that to happen” – Fabrizio Romano details what’s next for Chelsea and Arsenal target

There isn’t long to wait for the summer transfer window to open its doors for business, with one player set to spark interest from a number of clubs, potentially including London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Both the Gunners and the Blues will look to improve their squads for next season, but for entirely different reasons.

Mikel Arteta has his Arsenal side almost where he wants them in terms of personnel and quality throughout the squad.

They came within a whisker of winning the title last season, and one or two timely additions could finally get them across the line.

Xavi Simons wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal and others

Chelsea, on the other hand, need their new manager, Enzo Maresca, to hit the ground running in the hope of any sort of success.

Success that has eluded them ever since Todd Boehly took over the club from Roman Abramovich.

Both clubs appear to be after the same target too this summer according to One Football.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons is clearly a player that is in demand as it’s not just in the Premier League where clubs are showing interest.

“There continues to be lots of noise around Paris Saint-Germain’s brilliant young midfielder, Xavi Simons, including new reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Guys, there’s no update yet and the player will decide what he wants to do after the Euros, it will take time.

“Bayern want him it’s true, RB Leipzig too, and there are Premier League clubs also interested. Xavi Simons is open to going on loan, it’s something really concrete and I expect that to happen.

“It’s important to note that PSG have no plans to sell him on a permanent deal.”

Simons started his career at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, and there appears to have been rumours that the Catalan giants might be willing to take the player on loan to La Liga next season.

Whatever happens next, PSG still hold all the aces simply because they own the player’s registration.

Ultimately, they may decide to sell him on if he’s unable to get into their first team soon, but that isn’t something that’s on the cards at present.