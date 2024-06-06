Video: Frank Lampard sympathises with Tottenham star having been in his position

Former England and Chelsea star Frank Lampard has sympathy for James Maddison after the Tottenham star was dropped from the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The news broke on Thursday morning that the midfielder will not be going to the Euros in Germany this summer as Gareth Southgate has removed the 27-year-old from his squad.

The Spurs star has had a tough second half to the 2023/24 campaign and the Three Lions boss felt that he didn’t need Maddison over the summer.

That is a position Lampard found himself in ahead of the 2002 World Cup and the Chelsea legend has shown sympathy towards Maddison and has admitted that it would not have been an easy decision for Southgate to make given the midfielder’s talent.

Watch: Frank Lampard has sympathy for James Maddison after England disappointment

“Maddison is a fantastic player. Gareth Southgate has a good problem that he has to pick a squad to go [to Euro 2024]. It’s not an easy one,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

“I’m a huge fan of Gareth, the competition is difficult. I know that if there is anyone that will deliver that message as well as possible, it will be Gareth.

“I was on the other end of that many years ago when Sven-Göran Eriksson rang me to not go to the World Cup in 2002. I understood it and I respected it, and unfortunately, that is the nature of what it is.”