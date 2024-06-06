Gareth Southgate keeps Liverpool star’s Euro 2024 dreams alive with surprise move

Gareth Southgate announced his final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024 on Thursday and the Three Lions boss has made a surprise decision regarding Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah.

The 53-year-old had to cut his squad down from 33 players to 26 before Friday’s deadline and the Three Lions boss made some big calls.

James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah were the names cut by Southgate; however, the Liverpool defender’s dream of going to the Euros is still alive as The Mirror’s John Cross reports that the centre-back will remain with the England squad to provide cover.

Should one of Southgate’s central defenders pick up an injury, that would see Quansah added back into the 26-man squad.

This is a surprising move as many might have thought Branthwaite would be given this opportunity. It seemed harsh that the Everton star missed out on going to Germany in the first place, given the brilliant season he had at Goodison Park.

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah is having a season to remember

Quansah had a breakthrough season at Liverpool over the last few months as he forced his way into Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11 towards the backend of the campaign. The 21-year-old featured in 33 games for the Reds and even managed to bag himself three goals and three assists.

His role with England is the best he could have hoped for given his age and experience as the Liverpool star would not have been expecting to have been included in the 33-man squad in the first place.

It has been a huge year for Quansah and Liverpool fans will be excited to see how the centre-back kicks on from here.