How to buy England tickets for Euro 2024

Where will you be watching Euro 2024 this summer?

England will go into the tournament as the bookies’ favourites to win the whole thing.

With a team full of world-class talent – like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden – fans are understandably getting excited about the prospect of it finally Coming Home.

Huge TV audiences will watch all of England’s games, while Gareth Southgate’s men will be cheered on by a large travelling fanbase in Germany.

The Three Lions will begin their quest for European glory in Gelsenkirchen on June 16 with a game against Serbia.

England’s other matches in Group C will be against Denmark (in Frankfurt on June 20) and Slovenia (in Cologne on June 25).

Tickets were initially available via UEFA.com and englandfootball.com but both sites are currently sold out.

Which TV channels will be broadcasting Euro 2024?

Both the BBC and ITV will be broadcasting Euro 2024 games live to viewers in the United Kingdom this summer.

England’s first two group games will be live on BBC One. The Slovenia match will then be on ITV1.

The TV schedule for the knockout rounds has not yet been finalised.

However, it has been confirmed that the final will be shown live on both BBC One and ITV1 on July 14.

Who will be playing for England?

England manager Gareth Southgate initially named a provisional squad of 33 players ahead of Euro 2024.

However, his final squad will only contain 26 players, as per UEFA rules.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, club teammate Jarell Quansah and Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, have already been cut, leaving just 30 players in contention.

England squad for UEFA Euro 2024

Only 26 of the 30 players listed below will be named in the final squad:

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders:

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards:

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

