Igor Tudor resigns as Lazio manager after just 11 games

Igor Tudor has resigned as Lazio manager after just three months in the job.

The Croatian was hired on March 18th as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri — who himself stood down from the position — signing an 18-month contract with an option for a further year.

Tudor enjoyed a positive record at the Stadio Olimpico, winning six and losing just two of his 11 games in charge of Lazio, helping them secure Europa League football for next season and pulling off impressive Serie A results such as beating Juventus 1-0 and drawing 1-1 away at champions Inter.

However, rumours had been circulating that Tudor — who has previously managed the likes of Marseille, Galatasaray and Hellas Verona — would step away from his position. News that was confirmed by Lazio in a short statement posted on Wednesday.

“SS Lazio announces that, today, Igor Tudor has resigned as manager of the first team,” the club said.

“The club thanks the coach for the work carried out, wishing him the best personal and professional luck.”

Tudor to reveal decision-making as Lazio begin manager hunt

The reasons for Tudor’s resignation are yet unknown. However, Sky Sports Italia reports that the former defender will hold a press conference on Friday to explain his decision.

It’s understood that the differences in vision between Tudor and Lazio grew too great for the pair to continue working together.

According to Sky’s report, Lazio have already started drawing up a list of possible replacements for Tudor, which includes Hellas Verona head coach Marco Baroni. However, they would face competition from Monza after Raffaele Palladino left to become the new Fiorentina boss.