Gareth Southgate drops two huge names as final 26-man England squad picked

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked the 26 players he will take with him to Euro 2024 in Germany this summer and the final squad does not include Man City’s Jack Grealish and Man United’s Harry Maguire.

Southgate has until 11pm on Friday to confirm his squad for the Euros and those stars will compete against Iceland on Friday, which will be the Three Lions’ last match before their Euro 2024 campaign gets underway against Serbia on June 16.

It was reported on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s James Maddison is set to miss out, while Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah will not be on the plane to Germany,

As the deadline gets closer, The Athletic have now reported the four other names that will not be playing for England this summer. Man City’s Jack Grealish and Man United’s Harry Maguire will be cut from Southgate’s squad, while Burnley’s James Trafford is also not part of the 53-year-old’s plans.

The surprise amid the seven is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who has had a fantastic season with the Merseyside club. The defence is the weakest area in the England team and many expected the centre-back to be on the plane. However, The Athletic states that the 21-year-old will not be in the final 26-man squad, which may be a decision Southgate regrets as the tournament gets underway.

Major blow for Man City’s Jack Grealish

Maguire’s exclusion from Gareth Southgate’s final squad was somewhat expected as the defender has been dealing with a calf issue and has not featured for Man United since April.

However, Grealish will be bitterly disappointed as Southgate’s decision adds to his tough campaign at Man City this season. The winger saw Jeremy Doku take his place on the left at the Premier League champions and has not played as much as he would have wanted.

This will likely fuel the 28-year-old ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but for now, this latest setback will hurt until pre-season gets underway with Man City.