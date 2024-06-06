Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez recently dispelled any notions that the upcoming 2024 Copa America would be Lionel Messi’s swan song with the Argentina national team.

Speaking during a media session on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the team is preparing for the tournament, Martinez emphasised that Messi’s serene and joyful demeanor suggests he has no intention of stepping away from international football just yet.

“He’s very calm, more than anything he’s enjoying the day to day. It’s beautiful to be here, we all have a great relationship,” Martinez noted, highlighting the harmonious atmosphere within the squad. “We don’t see it [as his last tournament with Argentina.] We see him happy, and with an impressive level. That’s what I can tell you,” via ESPN.

Despite Messi’s own admission that participating in the 2026 World Cup might be challenging, considering he will turn 39 during the tournament, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni remains optimistic. Scaloni has previously expressed his belief that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner could still make it to the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The legendary forward has been pivotal in Argentina’s recent successes, leading the team to victory in both the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since making his debut in 2005, Messi has amassed 106 goals in 180 international appearances, making him Argentina’s all-time top scorer.

Does Lionel Messi have one more World Cup left in him?

Currently playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi continues to demonstrate his extraordinary talent. He has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in just 12 games this season. His contract with Miami extends through the end of the 2025 season, ensuring that his fans will see more of his magic on the pitch for the foreseeable future.

Messi’s remarkable career has seen him challenge defenses across the globe, yet there are still a handful of nations he has yet to score against. These include Hungary, Qatar, Norway, Angola, South Korea, Greece, the Republic of Ireland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Trinidad and Tobago, Belgium, Russia, Iceland, and Poland. Even with these anomalies, his goal-scoring record remains unparalleled.