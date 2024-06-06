Liverpool among Premier League clubs eyeing Dutch defender; key factor gives Reds an edge

Liverpool are reportedly among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida as they look to strengthen their backline following Joel Matip’s departure.

Matip left Liverpool after his contract expired, and Joe Gomez has also been linked with a potential move away, with Newcastle United among the clubs reportedly interested in the versatile defender.

According to Dutch outlet ADSportwereld, Liverpool are particularly keen on Geertruida, who has caught the eye of several top-flight teams in England.

Besides Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and West Ham United are all monitoring the Netherlands international.

Liverpool might have an edge in the race for Geertruida due to his familiarity with Arne Slot, his former manager at Feyenoord, who has recently succeeded Jurgen Klopp as the Reds’ head coach.

The 23-year-old defender is entering the final year of his contract with Feyenoord, set to expire next June.

This contract situation makes it likely that he will leave the Dutch club this summer to avoid leaving on a free transfer next year.

Geertruida has had a standout season with Feyenoord

Geertruida has been a standout performer for Feyenoord, starting every Eredivisie game this season. He made 34 appearances, contributing eight goals and five assists from his defensive position.

Geertruida’s ability to play across all positions in the backline makes him an attractive addition to any team.

For Liverpool, securing his services would be a significant boost as they aim to reinforce their defence and maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League.