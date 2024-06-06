Liverpool eye Aston Villa playmaker as Thiago Alcantara replacement

According to Tutto Juve, Liverpool are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder was one of Villa’s top performers under manager Unai Emery as they finished in the top four of the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

With Thiago Alcantara leaving Liverpool this summer, the Reds are active in the market to sign a replacement of the midfielder.

They have earmarked Luiz as the player to replace the outgoing midfielder at Anfield.

Liverpool are looking to add a midfielder to their squad in the summer as they aim to improve on their third placed finish in the Premier League.

The Reds will face competition from Arsenal and Juventus for the Aston Villa star and they will have to spend a huge portion of their transfer budget to sign the player.

With 10 goals and as many assists in 53 games across all competitions, the Brazilian maestro had an incredible season.

His impressive injury record will be a huge asset for the Reds as the midfielder has not missed a game due to an injury in the last five years.

Liverpool desperately need a replacement for Thiago as the club suffered heavily because of his fitness issues.

Liverpool should not think twice about signing Luiz

Replacing Thiago with Luiz would be ideal for Liverpool and this potential signing would give new boss Arne Slot the perfect start to begin his spell at the club.

Luiz has Premier League experience and he has shown his quality at the top level for a number of years.

The midfielder can command the midfield with authority and along with breaking opposition’s play, he can help the team in building up attacks.

His set-piece quality will be a fine addition to the Liverpool squad and if the Reds want a new midfielder, moving for Luiz should be a no brainer.