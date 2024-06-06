Reliable Liverpool journalist shuts down rumours of Reds closing in on Serie A midfielder

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has shut down rumours that the Reds are close to completing a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

A report from Sports Zone stated on Thursday, that the Premier League club are closing in on the 24-year-old following his impressive season in Italy.

The Brazilian featured in 53 games for La Dea this season as Gian Piero Gasperini’s team qualified for the Champions League and lifted the UEFA Europa League. Ederson was instrumental in the Serie A club’s success and according to the report, would like to make the move to Liverpool this summer.

The Atalanta star impressed when the two clubs met in the Europa League quarter-final and it is not a surprise to see the Premier League outfit linked to the Brazilian.

However, The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has shut down the rumours on his X page, quoting the story and saying: “believe this is not the case.”

Ederson would be an exciting signing for Liverpool

Liverpool completely overhauled their midfield last summer bringing in four new players to play in that area of the pitch. However, the Reds could do with another number six and Ederson would be a great fit.

The Brazilian has shown this season what a top player he is and being only 24, there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Sports Zone reports that PSG are also keeping an eye on the Atalanta star, but so far it seems that no club has made an official move for the midfielder, although it is clear that Ederson is a player being watched ahead of the summer transfer window opening.