Liverpool plan summer spending spree as transfer budget is revealed

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool are set to enter a new era.

The Reds are determined to strengthen their squad this summer and the club will be supporting the manager in the transfer window.

Liverpool finished the season in third place in the league, behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

While Atalanta knocked them out of the Europa League, eventually winning the competition against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

To change their fortunes, they are set to spend around the same amount they spent last summer when they signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch, according to information provided by Dean Jones to GiveMeSport.

Prior to the 2023–24 season, four new midfield players replaced five senior ones, costing the club about £150 million to replenish that half of the pitch.

Even if things have significantly improved on the pitch, some positions will probably still need improvement when the transfer window reopens.

The Reds are expected to strengthen their attack, particularly the wide areas along with the defense.

With Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara departing the club, the Merseyside club are expected to sign replacements for both of them in the summer transfer window.

Moreover, sorting the future of key players like Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah by extending their contracts is more important for the Liverpool hierarchy.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher might leave the club to get more playing time and should he leave Anfield, his replacement will be required as the second choice goalkeeper to Alisson.

Slot would be hoping to continue the work started by Jurgen Klopp and take it to another level.

Liverpool are aiming to challenge for league title again

With a few more additions, Liverpool can challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title next season.

Poor form in the last couple of months completely ruined the team’s chances of winning more silverware in Klopp’s farewell season.

However, by adding more depth and quality to the squad, the Reds can do better next season in all competitions.