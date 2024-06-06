Video: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk leaps high to score in Netherlands friendly

The Netherlands were in action against Canada on Thursday night with the European team emerging as 4-0 winners as Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk got on the scoresheet.

The clash was Ronald Koeman’s side’s penultimate game before their Euro 2024 campaign gets underway against Poland on June 16.

The Dutch are outsiders to win in Germany but this big win will give them confidence heading into the tournament.

The Netherlands’ captain, Virgil van Dijk, will be dreaming of winning a trophy with his country and scored the fourth goal against Canada on Thursday. After some poor defending in the Canadians’ box, the Liverpool star leapt high to head home.

Watch: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk scores in Netherlands win