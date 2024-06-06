Exclusive: Lukaku in demand as Chelsea hold firm on £38m release clause

Now that the 2023/24 season is over and done, Chelsea can prioritise the exit of their Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku.

The front man has just completed a successful loan at Serie A side, Roma, and has, by a quirk of a couple of managerial appointments, found himself much in demand again.

Napoli have seen Antonio Conte put pen to paper on a three-year deal this week, and the Italian enjoyed a brilliant relationship with the centre-forward when the pair were together at Inter Milan.

Saudi Pro League still chasing Lukaku

With the club open to selling Victor Osimhen, Lukaku would make the ideal replacement for the Partnopei.

In Turkey, wild scenes greeted the appointment of the ‘Special One,’ Jose Mourinho, who worked with Lukaku at Man United.

As a statement signing for the club, the Belgian might well be available at just the right time.

If AC Milan fail in their pursuit of long-time target, Benjamin Sesko, then it’s believed that they too will throw their hat into the ring for Lukaku’s services.

However, according to CaughtOffside sources close to the deal, the Saudi Pro League can’t be counted out as a future destination.

It’s understood that Saudi Pro League clubs have made Lukaku a priority target, with Al Ittihad favourites at this point should Karim Benzema move on as expected.

Whether or not the player performs well at Euro 2024, Chelsea will stick to their guns and demand full payment of his release fee, which stands at £38m/€45m.

That could rule out most of the Italian clubs, when his salary is taken into account, thus leaving the way clear for the Saudi Pro League to offer the player terms that will not be able to be matched elsewhere.