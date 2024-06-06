Man City ready to accept £40m for major star with £50m Serie A replacement being lined up

Man City have an eye on AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as the Premier League champions are ready to part ways with Ederson this summer.

The Brazilian has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 having been with the Manchester club for the last seven years. The 30-year-old has won everything possible with City and is believed to be ready for a new challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

There is interest in the Brazil international from Saudi Arabia and according to Football Insider, Man City are willing to accept an offer worth over £40m for the goalkeeper during the upcoming transfer window.

Ederson has been a crucial player for Pep Guardiola through the years and that was no different this season as the 30-year-old featured in 43 matches for the Premier League champions, keeping 16 clean sheets.

However, Man City are now ready to part ways with their number-one goalkeeper and have an eye on AC Milan’s Mike Mainan as a potential replacement.

Man City already have Ederson replacement in mind

According to French football expert Jonathan Johnson, AC Milan’s Mike Maignan is attracting interest from several European clubs, which includes Manchester City.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, the journalist reports that PSG are also interested in Maignan and might consider selling their current goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, if they secure the Frenchman’s signature.

Man City could move for either one as a replacement for Ederson this summer as Milan are looking for a fee in the region of €50m for Maignan.

Johnson said: “AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan is a player of interest to a number of top European clubs at the moment. There have been some links with Manchester City as a potential replacement for Ederson, while my understanding is that PSG have also been looking at his situation potentially with a view to bringing him back at some point in the future.

“I certainly think a move for someone like Maignan would be interesting as well because it might then mean PSG are tempted to consider offers for Donnarumma, who might then be an option to replace Ederson at Man City. He might not be the best fit for Pep Guardiola, but then there are questions about his future as well.”