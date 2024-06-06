Exclusive: Man United turn their attentions to “very good” player that Fabrizio Romano says will cost “big, big money”

It’s a hugely important summer for Man United, not least because they need to decide on who will manage their first-team next season as well as buying the players that are going to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

A disappointing 2023/24 campaign has seen Erik ten Hag’s position hanging by a thread, though the lack of updates regarding the Dutchman’s future at the club would point to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the board perhaps giving him a stay of execution.

Certainly, ten Hag has always maintained that the incredible amount of injuries that crippled his team throughout the season was a good enough reason why no one saw the best of the Red Devils, particularly when compared to the previous season.

Man United looking at Milos Kerkez

Defensively United rarely had a settled back four for precisely that reason, with left-back, Luke Shaw, one of those to miss significant portions of the campaign.

That might be one of the reasons why United are apparently looking at the left-back position.

“I wanted to mention Milos Kerkez, a very good talent and one of the most interesting left-backs around Europe, doing very well after a fantastic season, making a great impact in the Premier League with Bournemouth,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“We already said in February, in March, that Man United were looking at left backs, and Milos Kerkez is one of the players they appreciate for that position.

“He’s not the only one, but is one of the options they are discussing internally and could be a solution for the summer transfer window. Also, Chelsea have scouted him, but at the moment there’s no direct contact.

“Let me say that Bournemouth would ask for big, big money. They consider him a top player so it’s not going to be an easy deal.”

As transfer expert, Romano, states, any deal certainly won’t be an easy one to get across the line, however, Sir Jim arguably needs to spend big to make a real statement this summer.

Spending for spending’s sake clearly isn’t the way to go about things either, however, if there is talent potentially available that will improve the squad, then United have to be in the conversation.

Joining the Old Trafford outfit and playing for one of the world’s most storied clubs has to be seen as a privilege once more.