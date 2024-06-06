Galatasaray have pushed Anthony Martial to drop his salary expectations in order to sign with them as a free agent, according to ESPN.

At the end of this month, the attacker will formally become a free agent because Manchester United have chosen not to extend his contract at Old Trafford.

Martial’s departure was largely anticipated because he had not really played for Man United since a humiliating showing at Old Trafford during a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth.

Martial would have access to the Champions League if he played for the Turkish team.

It’s unclear, though, if he’s ready to forgo his wages after taking home almost £250,000 a week (via Capology) at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman, who is looking for his next professional move, has recently been linked to a transfer to the Super Lig team Galatasaray.

After 317 appearances in all competitions, 90 goals and 47 assists, Martial will be leaving Man United.

The striker had surgery on his groin at the beginning of this year, therefore he has not appeared in a competitive game since December.

However, Martial will probably need to drastically lower his pay expectations if a transfer to Galatasaray is to succeed.

The report mentions Galatasaray as one of several clubs who have registered their interest in signing the free agent.

Former Man United attacker failed to shine at Old Trafford

The Frenchman joined the Red Devils with great expectation of a promising future. However, his inconsistent form and injury issues hampered his career at Old Trafford.

He showed flashes of his brilliance for the Premier League club but failed to find consistent form at the top level.

A move away from Man United to make a fresh start is just what his career needed after failing to make progress for a while.

Galatasaray would offer Martial the opportunity to play in the Champions League and he should lower his wage demands in order to facilitate the move.