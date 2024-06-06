Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Conor Gallagher left Chelsea, and described the midfielder as a “perfect player” for Aston Villa.

Gallagher had a brilliant campaign under Mauricio Pochettino and was the only player to make 50 or more appearances for the Blues last season.

The England international is entering into the final year of his contract with no sign of any talks over a new deal, and speculation is building about his future.

Murphy believes Gallagher would be perfect for Villa

It was reported on Tuesday night that Villa had opened talks with Chelsea over a move for the 24-year-old and have been in contact with his camp, with Unai Emery believed to be a huge admirer of the midfielder.

Tottenham are said to be readying an offer for Gallagher who has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, with the Blues reportedly wanting around £50m for their academy graduate.

Gallagher is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, with many supporters wanting him to stay, but it appears his days in west London could be numbered.

Ex-Liverpool player Murphy said he wouldn’t be surprised if Gallagher left and described the Englishman as a “perfect player” for Villa.

“I wouldn’t be surprised [if he wanted to leave],” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“I think he would be a brilliant signing for Aston Villa and it would be good value.

“I’ve been a little critical of his end product, that isn’t his strength although he can get in the box and score a goal.

“He was dropping in a bit deeper last season and he was absolutely terrific.

“When you look at some of the amounts being paid for players, £50m for Conor Gallagher, superb athlete, always fit, you know what you get, can play different positions.

“It’s an upgrade on what Villa have got and he would be playing Champions League football and I think the fans would love him, not that the Chelsea fans don’t, but I think for Villa it would be really good value and a statement.

“I think it’s a perfect player for Aston Villa.”

Selling Gallagher would help Chelsea comply with profit and sustainability rules given he counts as pure profit on the books because he’s an academy graduate.