Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has admitted that he is “very happy” at St James’ Park as Premier League champions Man City and Arsenal contemplate signing the Brazilian ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The midfielder has been magnificent at Newcastle ever since joining the club back in January 2022 and has become a fan favourite over the last two and a half years.

Guimaraes recently signed a new deal at Newcastle until 2028, which contains a £100m release clause, and with the Tyneside club having to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules before June 30, the Brazilian is one star that could be sold.

According to Ben Jacobs, there are several clubs monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation at Newcastle.

The transfer journalist has stated that Man City remains the most likely destination if Guimaraes is to leave Newcastle during the upcoming transfer window as the Premier League champions are the only club contemplating triggering his £100m release clause.

Arsenal are also interested in the Brazil international, but will only proceed if the midfielder’s price drops.

PSG have held a long-term interest in the Magpies star but Jacobs states that they are currently not working on a deal for the player.

Bruno Guimaraes admits he is “very happy” at Newcastle amid transfer interest

Speaking to TNT Sports, Guimaraes has addressed his future at Newcastle and has stated that he is “very happy” at St James’ Park despite interest from several big clubs.

“My future? I’m under contract at Newcastle, I’m very happy. I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Financial Fair Play, but I can say I’m very happy,” the 26-year-old said via Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s nice to see my name linked with big clubs, it means I’m doing my job well… but I’m not worried — I’m happy at Newcastle. We will see what happens.”

The signing of Guimaraes would be a major coup for Man City or Arsenal as the Newcastle star’s future will become clearer over the coming weeks.