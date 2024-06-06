Newcastle United star opens up on future amid rumours of a big money move

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has confirmed his desire to stay at St. James’ Park.

The Sweden international has been linked with a move away from club, with Arsenal and Tottenham among the admirers of the attacker.

Isak scored 21 Premier League goals last season and ended up with 25 goals in all competitions for the Magpies.

Since his move from Real Sociedad, the striker has shown his impressive form for Eddie Howe’s team on a consistent basis.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are looking to sign an attacker this summer and the North London rivals have been paired with the Newcastle striker, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old wants to extend his stay at the club and despite Newcastle not qualifying for the Champions League next season, he has no intention of leaving the club.

“I’m really, really happy at Newcastle,” the 24-year-old told Swedish publication Fotbollskanalen.

“I had my best season of my career. You can’t underestimate that. I love everything about the club, the fans, the city.

“I don’t really have any thoughts of moving or anything like that. I’m having a great time and I’m very happy with my life.”

The Magpies signed the striker for a club record fee of £63m (via Sky Sports).

Selling him would earn them a significant profit on their investment but the club have no desire to part ways with the player.

Newcastle may face some issues as far as the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules are concerned. However, selling the Sweden international is not on the agenda of the team.

The striker has impressed the Gunners who are looking to add more firepower to their attack in order to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal had to use Kai Havertz as a false nine, who performed considerably well but they want an out and out attacker.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have still not replaced Harry Kane who left them to join Bayern Munich last summer.

Newcastle United have no intention to sell Isak

The Magpies should do everything in their power to keep Isak at the club as he is central to their chances of getting success in the near future.

Along with Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, he is their most important player and has managed to win the hearts of the fans with his brilliant displays.

The striker is a valuable asset for the club and Howe and they would hope to keep him for a long time.