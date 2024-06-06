Premier League clubs vote in favour of VAR with only one club against it

Premier League teams have decided to keep VAR to be used in the competition and have vowed to enhance its functionality “for the benefit of the game and supporters.”

A vote on keeping VAR in use was held after Wolves formally presented a resolution to the Premier League last month.

However, the West Midlands team was the only one to vote in favour of scrapping the system during the Premier League’s annual general meeting, which was attended by all of its members.

The Premier League said in a statement on Thursday: “Premier League clubs today voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR in the Premier League.

“While VAR produces more accurate decision-making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters.

“As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation.”

To better its execution, the 20 Premier League teams have decided to concentrate on six important areas.

To strengthen VAR, the clubs have settled on six factors, though, including “maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention” and “reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology”.

The clubs have further requested that they enhance the “fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible” to collaborate with the “PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency” .

The clubs have also requested to increase the “transparency and communication around VAR” and “the delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign.”

Premier League needs VAR

The controversial decisions made with the help of VAR started the conversation about whether the technology should remain in the game or not.

However, the clubs have unanimously decided to keep the technology, with Wolves the only club to vote against it.

There is no doubt that the usage of technology can become a lot better but with its presence, more correct calls are made and it helps maintain the integrity of the game.

The positives outweigh the negatives of technology in football and it can be further enhanced with more training.