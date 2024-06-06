Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal contact for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal are prepared to enter the transfer window this summer with the aim of improving their squad yet again.

The Gunners signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber last summer in big money moves.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to do similar business again this summer as he aims to topple the dominance of Manchester City in England.

Arsenal have plans to target a new striker and a midfielder this summer. However, a lot of their business could depend on the outgoings.

They hope to continue their progress under Arteta by providing him the recources in the transfer market that can elevate them to a new level.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided the latest update regarding the potential move.

Romano told GiveMeSport that the North London club have contacted the Belgian international midfielder for a move this summer.

Negotiations have not started between the clubs but the Gunners are looking serious about their intentions to sign the midfielder.

“[It is] not something really concrete at this point,” wrote Romano.

“They had some contact, yes, in terms of being informed on the players’ situation, but it’s not the proper negotiation to the club yet.

“I think Arsenal has several names in that list for the midfield. Onana is appreciated by many, many clubs in England.”

In order to sign the Everton midfielder, the Gunners might have to pay £70million, according to journalist Dean Jones, who revealed the valuation of the midfielder while speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast.

Arsenal are looking for a partner for Rice in the midfield and Onana can be a useful option.

Arsenal should prioritise signing a striker

However, the price-tag set by Everton might make the deal difficult to materialise.

Arteta have shown Arsenal’s financial muscle in the transfer window in recent seasons but the priority of signing a new striker is likely to put a halt on such an expensive move for Onana.

The 22-year-old has impressed a number of clubs in England and should Arsenal plan to sign him, they are set to face competition to win the race for his signature.