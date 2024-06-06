Ryan Sessegnon reacts to Tottenham departure -“It broke my heart”

Ryan Sessegnon has admitted exiting Tottenham Hotspur has left him heartbroken.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs in August 2019 from Fulham and at the time, was seen as one of the most exciting talents in English football.

However, Sessegnon went on to play just 57 times for Tottenham across all competitions, struggling with injuries and consistency, while he was even loaned out to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the 2020/21 campaign, scoring twice in 29 appearances.

Tottenham confirmed on Wednesday that Sessegnon would depart the club this summer at the end of his contract, alongside Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Japhet Tanganga.

A club statement read: “Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, we now bid farewell to Ryan and Japhet. We thank Eric, Ivan, Ryan and Japhet for their service to the Club and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Sessegnon sad to leave Spurs

Sessegnon will now look to find a new home to get his career back on track and according to a report from the Athletic, old side Fulham are considering bringing him back to Craven Cottage.

However, talks are understood to still be in the very early stages and for now, Sessegnon has focused on reflecting back on his time in N17.

“Spurs. Thank you,” Sessegnon wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank everyone associated with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

“I joined at 19 and have met some very special people along the way that have supported and guided me. From my teammates, to the backroom staff and to my coaches – thank you. I’ve got memories and friends for life.

“From making my debut to scoring in the Champions League. I’ll always cherish these moments. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way I or the club wanted during my time here. It broke my heart that I couldn’t play in front of you a lot more.

“I want to wish you all the best for the future. Thank you, Sess.”