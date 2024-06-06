In the event that Crysencio Summerville leaves, Leeds United may target a move for Silas from Stuttgart this summer.

A significant concern after the Whites’ Play-Off failure to gain promotion was that their star players may head out of the club.

According to BILD, Leeds United are interested in Stuttgart attacker Silas.

In order to maximise their chances of adhering to financial regulations, they could need to set a spending cap for the summer transfer window and sell some important players.

This comes after their play-off final loss to Southampton last month.

With players like Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Archie Gray, and Ethan Ampadu all linked with moves away from Elland Road, Leeds could generate over £100 million from the sales of these players.

Silas Mvumpa of Stuttgart has been heavily linked to a move to United ahead of next week’s reopening of the transfer window.

The versatile forward, who began his career in France with Paris FC before moving to Germany in 2019, played thirty games for the Bundesliga team last season.

The Dr. Congo international contributed to 13 goals and scored seven goals himself.

The Stuttgart board is eager to let go of Silas since in the 2023–24 campaign, he was more of a fringe player. In his 30 appearances, he only started nine.

Leeds United should not think twice about signing Silas

They have put the winger on the transfer list because they want to cash in on him. However, to get him, clubs must spend £12.75 million, as per Suedwest24.

Leeds United should be all over this as they could sign a good player for a bargain fee who can help their attack next season.

With financial constraints at the club, this would be a clever move from the Whites that can help them sign a creative player for a minimal fee.