In a surprising turn of events, reports are emerging from London suggesting that James Ward-Prowse may be departing West Ham United, less than a year after his high-profile transfer from Southampton last August.

The potential move comes as a shock to many, considering his recent arrival at the London Stadium and his notable contribution to the team: providing seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

The rumour mill has been abuzz with Southampton fans speculating about the return of former players Danny Ings and Adam Lallana. Now, the possibility of a third ex-Southampton star rejoining the club adds another layer of intrigue.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is restructuring the squad and Ward-Prowse reportedly does not fit into his plans for the upcoming season.

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse could return to Southampton this summer

Ward-Prowse, a product of Southampton’s youth academy, was a pivotal player for the Saints, known for his exceptional set-piece prowess and leadership qualities. His move to West Ham last August for £30 million was seen as a significant acquisition for the Hammers.

The potential return of Ward-Prowse to Southampton could take various forms. A permanent transfer would likely be the most beneficial arrangement for West Ham, allowing them to recoup some of their investment. Alternatively, another loan deal, similar to Flynn Downes’ previous move, could also be on the table.

Many West Ham United fans and pundits alike would see the sale of Ward-Prowse as a questionable decision. His expertise in set-pieces, substantial Premier League experience, and consistent ability to contribute goals and assists make him a valuable asset. Losing a player of his caliber could be seen as a significant blow, especially given the investment made in securing his services.