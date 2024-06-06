Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia is gearing up for a fresh start as he eyes a move away from the recently relegated Serie A club. The Senegalese striker is attracting significant interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are eager to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming Premier League season.

Wolves had shown a keen interest in Dia last summer, making a late bid to secure his services. However, their offer was deemed insufficient by Salernitana’s sporting director, Morgan De Sanctis, leading to the deal’s collapse. According to Italian outlet Tuttosalernitana, Wolves have rekindled their interest in the 27-year-old forward and are keen to bring him to Molineux.

Dia’s stint at Salernitana has been a mixed bag. He joined the Italian side permanently last summer after a season-long loan from Villarreal. Despite his promising start, Dia struggled to maintain his form, managing to score just four goals before falling out of favour with the club and not featuring in any matches post-February. His inability to make a significant impact contributed to Salernitana’s relegation from Serie A.

Boulaye Dia interested in Premier League move to Wolves

The forward is now looking to reignite his career in the Premier League, and Wolves appear to be his preferred destination. The Midlands club, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are in need of attacking reinforcements and see Dia as a valuable addition to their squad.

His pace, physicality, and goal-scoring potential could provide the spark Wolves need to climb up the Premier League table.

While Wolves are leading the chase, they are not alone in their pursuit of Dia. Other English clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation, which could drive up his price. Salernitana is keen to recoup the €12 million they spent to secure Dia’s services from Villarreal. This valuation seems within reach for Wolves, who are expected to make a formal offer soon.