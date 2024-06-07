Exclusive: AC Milan set to beat Arsenal in race for 11-goal striker

AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as the 23-year-old looks set to change clubs during the upcoming transfer window.

The Dutch star experienced a very impressive campaign in Serie A, scoring 11 goals and producing a further five assists across 34 matches for Bologna as Thiago Motta’s team secured Champions League football for next season.

Zirkzee’s performances have attracted interest from several top clubs with AC Milan and Arsenal leading the way for the striker’s signature.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Milan are now closing in on the Bologna star as the Italian giants are ready to pay the 23-year-old’s release clause.

No deal has been agreed yet as all the parties remain in talks over contract details.

It is believed that Zirkzee would prefer to remain in Serie A and has given Milan priority to get a deal done.

Arsenal to miss out on Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal have already held talks with Bologna and the player’s agents about bringing Zirkzee to North London. The Premier League club planned to offer the 23-year-old a deal until 2029, but it looks like AC Milan are on course to win the race for the Dutch star.

Sources have stated that Arsenal will now look to get a deal done for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who is also wanted by several top clubs.

Mikel Arteta requires a new striker before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway and the Slovenian forward would be a great choice given his age and the way he ended this season in Germany.